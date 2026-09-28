Clean Max Enviro share price volatile on a likely ₹1,063 crore block deal to sell 85 lakh shares - All details here

Clean Max Enviro share price crashed more than 6% in early deals on the BSE on Monday, 28 September, on a likely block deal of ₹1,062.8 crore to sell 85 lakh shares. Shares of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions opened at ₹1,301, 6.6% down from their previous close of ₹1,392.55. However, they soon erased losses, jumping 4.7% to an intraday high of ₹1,458.10. Around 9:30 AM, the stock was 1.76% up at ₹1,417.10.
According to reports, Augment India, which held a 9.5% stake in Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions as of June 2026, was to sell a 7.25% stake in the company for around ₹1,062.8 crore on Monday morning. Augment India likely sold around 85.02 lakh shares.
According to a CNBC-TV18 report, the offer price for the block deal was set at ₹1,250 per share, a 10.2% discount to the stock's previous day close on the BSE.
Clean Max Enviro Energy shares have seen stellar gains lately. The stock is up over 75% in the last six months, while on a monthly scale, the Clean Max Enviro share price is up more than 15% so far in September, looking set to snap its two-month losing run.
The stock debuted on the Indian bourses on 2 March this year. At the current market price of ₹1,417.10, the stock is up nearly 35% from its issue price of ₹1,053.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)