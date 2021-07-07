Clean Science IPO to open today. Things to know before you subscribe

Should you subscribe?: ''Given strong financial performance, industry leading margins and returns ratios CSTL should be able to command a premium to peers. We believe that the India specialty chemical industry is going to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of shifting of supply chains post the Covid-19 pandemic. Given CSTL’s financial performance, industry leading returns ratios and favourable outlook for the industry we recommend “Subscribe" to the issue,'' Jyoti Roy, DVP-Equity strategist of Angel Broking said.