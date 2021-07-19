Clean Science sees bumper stock market debut, lists at 100% premium

"We note CSTL’s RoE at 37% is superior to its peers, which along with a healthy asset turnover ratio at 3.8x FY21 (at utilization of 72%) and better OCF yield offer an edge. Further, strong growth prospects for domestic specialty chemical manufacturers on the back of China+ One strategy may eventually aid CSTL to sustain strong earnings momentum, going forward," said Reliance Research in a note to its investors.