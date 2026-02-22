Brookfield-backed CleanMax IPO: Is the data centre energy bet overpriced?

Madhvendra is a financial journalist and equity analyst with over seven years of experience spanning equity research, investment analysis, and financial content. With a sharp focus on company fundamentals and a bird's-eye view of the economy and sectors, he is passionate about covering in-depth stock research. He also writes on personal finance, and general market trends. With a knack for analyzing IPOs, he is always on the lookout for compelling angles. He also writes for Tata Fintech, The Financial Express, and Equitymaster. Backed by a degree in commerce and a postgraduate diploma in investment banking and capital markets, he has a strong foundation in financial modelling and valuation. Madhvendra is also an active voice on Quora and LinkedIn, where he shares his insights on investing.