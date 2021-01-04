Cleared hurdle still leaves Tesla stock in ludicrous mode

Tesla announced on Saturday morning that it delivered 180,570 cars world-wide in the fourth quarter, setting a new company record. That brings the 2020 total just shy of 500,000, in line with the company’s most recent guidance. The company also said it would soon begin to deliver its China-produced Model Y crossover vehicle to customers.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in