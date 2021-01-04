Cleared hurdle still leaves Tesla stock in ludicrous mode

Cleared hurdle still leaves Tesla stock in ludicrous mode3 min read . 11:43 AM IST
- Tesla meets own guidance for annual production, but valuation still looks hard to justify
A record quarter for Tesla isn’t as speedy as it seems.
Tesla announced on Saturday morning that it delivered 180,570 cars world-wide in the fourth quarter, setting a new company record. That brings the 2020 total just shy of 500,000, in line with the company’s most recent guidance. The company also said it would soon begin to deliver its China-produced Model Y crossover vehicle to customers.
