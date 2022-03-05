Securities traders and hedge funds trying to trade Russian securities that aren’t subject to foreign sanctions over the country’s invasion of Ukraine have been running into the problem that some clearinghouses are still refusing to settle the trades.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp.’s Pershing, one of the main clearinghouses that settle securities trades, told clients on Thursday that both U.S. and non-U.S. custodians, mutual-fund companies and liquidity providers have imposed restrictions “above and beyond" sanctioned Russian securities.

“As a result, buy and sell orders, trades executed away, and asset movement on certain Russian securities (in addition to the sanctioned securities) may not be accepted," Pershing said.

Some hedge funds have attempted to trade the bonds of Lukoil PJSC, a Russian oil company which isn’t sanctioned, but have faced difficulty in getting the trades cleared, one broker said. Another broker said that the uncertainty over what trading of Russian securities can be settled by clearinghouses has caused confusion and disputes over trades that didn’t clear.

Investors have been able to trade some Russian corporate bonds, but some banks have demanded that trades settle a day faster than usual for fear of new sanctions kicking in.

Viktor Szabo, an investment director focusing on emerging markets debt at Abrdn PLC, said that even if some clearinghouses might be willing to settle the trades of certain unsanctioned Russian bonds, it can be difficult to source trades because many financial institutions and banks don’t want to be involved in trading Russian securities now.

The trading of Russian sovereign debt issued after March 1 is currently prohibited by U.S. sanctions, but American investors are still able to trade certain Russian sovereign bonds issued before that date.

Russian debt, both sovereign and corporate, has plunged in value since Russian forces began their invasion of Ukraine, triggering sanctions by the U.S. and EU that froze the country’s access to global payments systems.

FTSE Russell said Friday that it was dropping Russian bonds from its fixed income index because of the inability of investors to repatriate bond proceeds from the Russian government and corporate issuers.

For its part, Russia’s central bank has restricted the trading of securities and payments made to foreigners to protect its currency from being devalued further.

