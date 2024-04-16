Climate Risks Fuel Niche Market in Customized Muni-Bond Funds
US states and municipalities face a daunting challenge — and added costs — girding against weather that’s becoming more extreme. Now a niche market is springing up for investors who are looking to target their dollars toward projects aimed at mitigating those risks.
