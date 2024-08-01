Clinitech Laboratory Listing: Stock makes decent market debut, lists at 20% premium at ₹115

The company is a leading provider of diagnostic and healthcare tests through a network of eight diagnostic centers located in and around Thane and Navi Mumbai. It has 30 years of experience in the diagnostic business.

A Ksheerasagar
Published1 Aug 2024, 10:22 AM IST
The company has been awarded a Certificate of Accreditation by NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories.
(Pixabay)

Clinitech Laboratory made a stellar market debut today as its shares were listed at 115 each on BSE SME, indicating a premium of 20% over the issue price of 96. The SME IPO, valued at 5.78 crore, was open for subscription from July 25 to July 29, 2024, with a price of 96 apiece.

It consisted solely of a fresh issue of 6.02 lakh newly issued shares, without any offer-for-sale component. The IPO received a healthy response, with an overall subscription of 38.96 times. Retail investors showed significant interest, subscribing 49.91 times, while others have also displayed strong enthusiasm with a subscription of 23.28 times.

The company is a leading provider of diagnostic and healthcare tests through a network of eight diagnostic centers located in and around Thane and Navi Mumbai. It has 30 years of experience in the diagnostic business.

Its facilities conduct more than 300,000 tests annually, utilising modern technology and high-end equipment in its accredited NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) labs. The company centers offer a comprehensive range of over 150 tests, categorised into various types, including biochemistry, immunology, hematology, molecular biology, serology, microbiology, and histopathology.

The company has been awarded a Certificate of Accreditation by NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) in accordance with ISO 15189:2012 for its facilities in medical testing at Airoli, Navi Mumbai. The certificate enables the company to maintain the quality of its services.

Clinical pathology is a medical specialty that focuses on the diagnosis of diseases and conditions through the analysis of bodily fluids and tissues. It includes various laboratory tests and techniques, such as blood tests, urine analysis, and tissue biopsies, to help healthcare professionals understand the underlying causes of a patient's symptoms and guide treatment decisions.

Clinical pathologists play a crucial role in interpreting test results and providing valuable information to aid in patient care.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 10:22 AM IST
