CLN Energy IPO Day 02: Latest GMP, subscription status, listing date & other details about SME IPO

CLN Energy IPO: The IPO of CLN Energy, which opened for bidding on Thursday, January 23, continued to witness a healthy response from investors on the second day of bidding, with the issue being subscribed 2.81 times as of 6:00 p.m. today.

Retail investors showed strong interest, with their portion fully subscribed at 3.74 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 2.98 times. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment was subscribed at 1.07 times.

The company plans to utilize the funds raised through this issue for the purchase of machinery and equipment, funding working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

CLN Energy issue details 1. CLN Energy IPO date: The issue opened for subscription on Thursday, January 23, and will conclude on Monday, January 27.

2. CLN Energy IPO Price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹235 to ₹250 per equity share.

3. CLN Energy IPO Size: The company aims to raise ₹72.3 crore through the IPO, which is a fresh issue of 28.92 lakh shares.

4. CLN Energy IPO Lot Size: The IPO lot size is fixed at 600 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹1,50,000 for retail investors.

5. CLN Energy IPO reservation: The IPO offers 5.47 lakh shares to qualified institutional buyers, 4.10 lakh shares to non-institutional buyers, and 9.57 lakh shares to retail investors.

6. CLN Energy IPO allotment date: The IPO allotment date is set for Tuesday, January 28. Investors who receive an allotment will see the shares in their demat accounts by Wednesday, January 29, while those who do not will have their refunds processed on the same day.

7. CLN Energy IPO listing: The SME IPO is proposed to list on the BSE SME on Thursday, January 30.

8. CLN Energy IPO GMP: According to market sources, the GMP of CLN Energy IPO on Friday was ₹0, suggesting that the stock might list the same as the issue price.

9. CLN Energy IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: Aryaman Financial Services Limited is the book-running lead manager of the CLN Energy IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for the CLN Energy IPO is Aryaman Capital Markets Limited.

10. CLN Energy business overview: The company manufactures customized lithium-ion batteries and motors, and it deals in powertrain components for electric vehicles, including controllers, throttles, DC-DC converters, displays, and differentials.

