Closing auction session is here to stay, says Sebi chief amid concerns over low liquidity

The closing auction session (CAS) for securities markets is “here to stay for sure”, said Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Monday, even as the new mechanism faces criticism over low liquidity and sharp price swings.

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Under CAS, buy and sell orders are pooled during a dedicated end-of-day window and matched at an equilibrium price that allows the maximum volume of shares to trade. The mechanism is aimed at improving price discovery and bringing India’s market closer to practices followed in other major markets.

Speaking at an event, Pandey said the market regulator would examine and address constraints in the mechanism, but ruled out abandoning it because some market participants want to trade options differently.

“We cannot just put out this thing (CAS) on this issue just because some people want to do options trading in the way they want to do options trading,” the Sebi chief said.

His comments come two weeks after India introduced its first closing auction session for securities markets on 3 August. The session currently covers 208 derivative-traded stocks and replaced the long-standing volume-weighted average price (VWAP) system for determining closing prices.

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However, its debut has been marked by thin trading and unusually sharp moves. On the first day, the Nifty50 surged 1.6%, compared with a 0.7% gain in the Sensex. The Nifty’s move was driven by a 200-point jump in the final two minutes of the order-closing period, raising questions about the divergence between the two indices and between Nifty stocks and their futures.

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Mint reported on 17 August that most domestic traders and retail investors had stepped aside from the CAS window, making it the leanest trading period of the day.

Last week, Pandey said Sebi had found no signs of manipulation in CAS so far.

The chairman also said Sebi’s consultation paper on the securities lending and borrowing mechanism (SLBM) is expected “very soon”. The regulator has formed a working group to revamp the framework, nearly two decades after its introduction, as part of efforts to better link cash equities and derivatives and improve price discovery and reduce settlement stress.

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SLB is a mechanism where investors lend securities to borrowers for a specified period in exchange for a fee. Borrowers may use these securities for short selling or other purposes. The system facilitates efficient market functioning, improves liquidity, and provides additional income opportunities to security holders.

Greater participation in SLBM will help improve liquidity in CAS too, Pandey said.

About the Author Apoorva Ajith Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital marke...Read More ✕ Apoorva Ajith Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.



She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.



When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.