Closing Bell!Nagaraj Shetti suggests Asahi India Glass, Swiggy shares to buy in the short term; do you own?

Stock market today: Indian stock markets were showing signs of weakness on Thursday, as investors remained wary of the potential for a US military strike and the unclear nature of Iran's reaction. However, in the second half of the Thursday's session, the benchmark indices rebounded with minor gains.

Advertisement

At 14:08 IST, the Nifty 50 index was at 24,835 . 10, up by 23.80 points or 0.11%. Likewise, the Sensex was at 81,544.35, having risen 96.84 points or 0.13%.

Market analysts have linked the cautious atmosphere to the risk of an intensifying conflict in the Middle East and concerns regarding a possible direct involvement by the US. Should this situation arise, significant selling pressure could be anticipated in global markets.

On the technical front, Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities suggests Nifty 50 support to be watched around 24,750 and the next lower support is placed at 24,500. Nagaraj Shetti recommends Asahi India Glass, Swiggy shares to buy in the near-term.

Also Read | Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends these 2 stocks to buy today- 19 June

Market Views - Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst of HDFC Securities Nifty 50 After showing weakness from intraday highs on Wednesday, Nifty 50 shifted into a minor upside recovery from the day’s low on Thursday and is currently trading on a slightly positive note. The underlying trend of Nifty 50 is range bound for the short term. Immediate supports to be watched at 24,750 and the next lower support is placed at 24,500 as per the broader high low range. Immediate resistance is at 25,000.

Advertisement

Technical Picks: Stocks to buy in the short-term Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities recommends these two stocks to buy in the short-term - Asahi India Glass Ltd, and Swiggy Ltd.

Buy Asahi India Glass at ₹ 787, Target at ₹ 830, Stoploss at ₹ 755, Timeframe 1-2 weeks. After showing a range bound action in the last couple of weeks, the stock price has witnessed an upside breakout on Thursday. The short term and long-term chart indicate a larger consolidation breakout for the stock price. Volume pattern and RSI indicates positive bias.

Buy Swiggy at ₹ 382.50, Target at ₹ 405, Stoploss at ₹ 371, Timeframe 1-2 weeks The stock price has moved up sharply post healthy downward correction of last week. Bullish pattern like higher tops and bottoms has been formed as per daily timeframe chart. Volume expanded during upside breakout in the stock price and RSI shows positive indication.

Advertisement

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today