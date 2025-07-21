Closing Bell. Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities suggests these stocks to buy for short-term

Stock market today: Indian stock markets started the week on a subdued note on Monday, with both key indices opening flat as investor sentiment remained weak due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding the India-US trade agreement. However, the indices saw some recovery during the session.

At 14:24 IST, the Nifty 50 index was at 25,037 . 50, up by 68.70 points or 0.28 percent, while the BSE Sensex was trading at 82,020.49, reflecting an increase of 262.76 points or 0.32 percent. In the early trading session, both indices fell back, reversing their initial gains.

This decline followed three straight weeks of losses and marks ten months since Indian indices last reached their all-time highs in September 2024.

Analysts suggest that the stalled progress in the fifth round of India-US trade negotiations is undermining investor confidence.

Market Views - Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities Nifty 50 The Nifty 50 concluded last week with its third consecutive weekly decline, finding resistance at its 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and extending its short-term downtrend by forming lower tops and lower bottoms on the daily chart. Over the past two trading sessions, the Nifty 50 has attempted a recovery from the crucial 50-day EMA support at 24,937, a level that has remained unviolated since April 2025. A decisive close below this 50-day EMA could significantly weaken the Nifty 50's technical setup. The recent swing high of 25,255 is anticipated to serve as a strong resistance level for the index.

Globally, Asian, emerging, and developed market indices continue their uptrend. In contrast, Indian markets have underperformed year-to-date, with the Nifty 50 gaining only 4% compared to significant surges in markets like KOSPI, Hang Seng, and Taiwan, which have soared 30%, 25%, and 24% respectively. This strong technical setup in global markets could potentially act as a tailwind for Indian equities.

Despite the recent correction, the Nifty 50's long-term bullish trend remains intact, as the index continues to hold above its 100-day and 200-day EMAs. The current decline appears to be a corrective phase within a broader uptrend. Previous swing lows between 24,500-24,600 are expected to provide strong support and should be considered opportune levels for initiating fresh long positions. Looking ahead, sectors such as Metal, Consumption, and FMCG are poised for strong performance in the coming months and warrant inclusion in investment portfolios.

Stock & ETF Picks Buy JSW Infrastructure ( ₹ 315) | Target ₹ 350 | Stop-loss ₹ 304 JSW Infra share price has broken out from symmetrical triangle pattern on the weekly chart. Price rise was accompanied by a jump in volumes. Stock price has been sustaining above 50 DEMA and 200 DEMA. Weekly RSI has reached above 50, indicating a sustainable up trend. Weekly MACD is now placed above signal and equilibrium line.

Buy Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF( ₹ 23): | Target ₹ 25.5| Stop-loss ₹ 21.5 ETF has surpassed 50 DEMA resistance. Price has also broken out from a downward sloping trend line on the daily chart. The price breakout is accompanied by jump in volumes. The price chart has formed a strong base near 21.50 and has turned bullish. Daily RSI has reached above 50, indicating sustained uptrend for the underlying. Daily MACD has given positive crossover on its signal line.

