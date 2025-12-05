Cloudfare down: Outage disrupts trading platforms and major websites; Groww, Zerodha, Angel One services hit

Cloudfare down: Cloudflare faced a major outage on Friday that disrupted online services worldwide, hitting trading platforms such as Zerodha, Angel One, and Groww. Users were unable to log in, execute trades, or view live market data as backend systems and APIs dependent on Cloudflare failed to connect.

The company reported an “internal service degradation,” which triggered widespread connectivity issues across multiple regions and industries.

Zerodha confirmed the disruption, explaining that “due to a cross-platform downtime on Cloudflare, Kite is currently unavailable,” and urged clients to use the Kite WhatsApp backup to manage trades while the issue was investigated.

As complaints surged across social media, Cloudflare announced it had “implemented a fix” and was monitoring system performance while continuing to probe the root cause.

Outage Hits Global Apps, Fintech Platforms, and Enterprise Tools The outage caused significant interruptions for fintech platforms, websites, and enterprise tools that rely on Cloudflare’s vast network infrastructure for security, traffic routing, and content delivery. Trading activity was briefly impacted during market hours, frustrating users who faced delays and incomplete transactions. Although some services began stabilising once Cloudflare rolled out fixes, platforms continued to monitor their systems for residual disruptions.

Beyond trading platforms, the outage affected a wide range of services, including AI chatbot Claude, Perplexity, MakeMyTrip, and several other apps reliant on Cloudflare’s architecture. The company noted ongoing issues with the Cloudflare Dashboard and related APIs, cautioning that customers “may experience failed requests or see error messages.”