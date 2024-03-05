CLSA cautious on steel companies amid higher valuation, margin pressure; downgrades Tata Steel, JSW Steel
CLSA has downgraded Tata Steel to ‘Sell’ from ‘Outperform’ and cut its target price to ₹135 from ₹145 per share. It has also downgraded JSW Steel to ‘Sell’ from Underperform and reduced the target price to ₹730 per share from ₹810 earlier.
Foreign brokerage firm CLSA has reiterated its cautious stance on the Indian steel sector citing higher valuations and incremental shift in the profit pool towards miners.
