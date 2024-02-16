CLSA lifts target price on Dish TV amid reasonable valuations, stock jumps 13.5%
CLSA raises target price for Dish TV India to ₹24 per share, citing cheap valuation and maintains outperform rating. The stock surges 13.50% in response to CLSA's target price revision.
In its recent report, global brokerage firm CLSA revised its target price for Dish TV India to ₹24 per share, up from the previous target of ₹18, citing the stock's cheap valuation at 8x FY25CL EV/EBITDA. The brokerage continues with its 'Outperform' rating on the stock.
