CLSA reshuffles India portfolio post election results; limits exposure in ‘Modi stocks’ to only 2
CLSA revises India portfolio post Lok Sabha election results, limiting exposure to 'Modi stocks' to ONGC and Reliance Industries.
Global brokerage firm CLSA has revised its India portfolio in response to the Lok Sabha election results. The firm, which recently listed 54 stocks as "Modi stocks," has now limited its exposure to this category to only ONGC and Reliance Industries, as these have re-rated by less than 15% in the last six months.
