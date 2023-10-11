CLSA upgrades India to 'overweight', increases portfolio allocation: Report

Global brokerage firm CLSA has upgraded India to 'overweight ' and increased its India portfolio allocation to 20 per cent above the MSCI benchmark versus 40 per cent 'underweight' earlier, according to CNBC-TV18. The brokerage firm said the previous contrarian underweight position worked between late October 2022 and March 2023.

"A strong credit impulse, favourable energy pricing, improving external balance dynamics, robust GDP and EPS growth, increasing profitability, a supportive macro outlook, and additional capacity for non-resident asset accumulation will sustain the Indian equity momentum trade into 2024," CLSA said in its note.

CLSA believes India has significant potential for credit growth. CLSA said it "anticipates a positive trajectory for India's credit impulse to be equity supportive, consistent with year-on-year momentum for the Nifty 50 in the 20-35 per cent range."

Besides, CLSA said, as reported by CNBC-TV18, that India's basic balance deficit may be completely eroded by the end of FY25 from the current 1.2 per cent of GDP deficit.

CLSA said India's margin contraction is a late cycle, supporting a recovery in relative ROE and value creation versus emerging markets.

"GDP growth dynamics are supportive of a sustained (about 15 per cent) annual EPS expansion given India's closely associated growth trajectories for economic output and corporate earnings," CLSA said.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

After the upgrade, CLSA highlighted 11 quality Indian stocks with buy calls. These stocks are Ashok Leyland, BPCL, Samvardhana Motherson, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Prudential, ONGC, Mahindra & Mahindra and SBI Life, according to CNBC-TV18.

These stocks have a market capitalisation in excess of $6 billion, RoE of greater than 10 per cent, and EPS growth is superior to their respective emerging market sector peers, reported CNBC-TV18.

Meanwhile, India's economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year has been raised to 6.3 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its October 2023 World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, released on Tuesday, October 10. IMF expects retail inflation in the country to rise to 5.5 per cent in fiscal 2023-24 before easing to 4.6 per cent in 2024-25.

Also Read: IMF raises India's FY24 GDP growth forecast to 6.3% from 6.1% on stronger demand

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!