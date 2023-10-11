CLSA upgrades India to 'overweight', increases portfolio allocation: Report
CLSA upgrades India to 'overweight' and increases portfolio allocation to 20 per cent above the MSCI benchmark.
Global brokerage firm CLSA has upgraded India to 'overweight ' and increased its India portfolio allocation to 20 per cent above the MSCI benchmark versus 40 per cent 'underweight' earlier, according to CNBC-TV18. The brokerage firm said the previous contrarian underweight position worked between late October 2022 and March 2023.
