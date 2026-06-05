CMR Green Technologies IPO: Issue booked 127 times on Day 03; NII, QIB portions see huge demand, GMP signals 40% premium

CMR Green Technologies IPO in focus: The initial public offering of CMR Green Technologies, which was fully booked on the first day, continued to attract strong investor demand through the final day of bidding, as the issue was oversubscribed by more than 100 times.

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All investor categories witnessed robust participation, with the QIB portion oversubscribed by 270 times and the NII segment booked 172 times. The retail segment also saw strong enthusiasm, with subscriptions reaching 27 times. Overall, the issue received bids for 292 crore as against 2.30 crore in offer, resulting in subscription rate of 127 times.

Ahead of the issue, the company raised Rs188.4 crore from anchor investors. Some of the marquee institutions that participated in the anchor book included SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, and Goldman Sachs.

CMR Green Technologies IPO details The initial public offering, valued at ₹630.88 crore at the upper end of the price band of ₹192, is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), with no fresh issue component.

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The IPO comprises an offer for sale of up to 3.28 crore equity shares by promoters and an investor selling shareholder.

All proceeds from the issue will go directly to the selling shareholders. Mohan Agarwal, Gauri Shankar Agarwal HUF, and Mohan Agarwal HUF are the promoters and promoter group selling shareholders, while Global Scrap Processors is the investor selling shareholder.

CMR Green Technologies' GMP signals a strong listing As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for the CMR Green Technologies stands at ₹77 per share, suggesting that the stock is likely to list above its issue price. Based on this GMP and the upper price band, the estimated listing price for the stock stood at ₹269, reflecting a 40% premium.

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The GMP represents the expected difference between an IPO’s issue price and its anticipated listing price in the unofficial market. However, it’s important to note that the GMP is merely an early indicator and should not be relied upon as the sole factor in investment decisions.

About CMR Green Technologies The company is among the leading non-ferrous metal recyclers in India. According to its red herring prospectus (RHP), citing an ICRA report, it held the highest market share in the Indian secondary aluminum market in terms of revenue from operations in FY25 among its peer companies.

CMR Green Technologies also enjoys a significant capacity advantage over domestic peers, with an installed capacity nearly four times that of its closest competitor in the domestic recycled aluminum segment.

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The company manufactures recycled aluminum alloys in ingot and liquid form, zinc alloy ingots, dross, and segregated furnace-ready scrap of stainless steel, copper, brass, zinc, lead, and magnesium, among other products.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.