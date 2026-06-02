CMR Green Technologies raises ₹188 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO opening on Wednesday

CMR Green Technologies Limited, a non-ferrous metal recycler, has raised ₹188.4 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), which opens for public subscription on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.
The company informed the exchanges that it allocated 98.14 lakh equity shares to 18 anchor investors at ₹192 per share. Some of the marquee institutions that participated in the anchor book included SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, and Goldman Sachs.
Other anchor investors included 360 ONE Equity Opportunity Fund, Abakkus Growth Fund, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, and Susquehanna Pacific.
Further participation also came from life insurance companies such as Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company.
Out of the total allocation of 98.14 lakh equity shares to anchor investors, 61.31 lakh equity shares were allotted to domestic mutual funds through 10 schemes.
The initial public offering, valued at ₹630.88 crore at the upper end of the price band, will open for subscription on June 3 and close on June 5. The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), with no fresh issue component.
The proposed IPO comprises an offer for sale of up to 3.28 crore equity shares by promoters and an investor selling shareholder.
All proceeds from the issue will go directly to the selling shareholders. Mohan Agarwal, Gauri Shankar Agarwal HUF, and Mohan Agarwal HUF are the promoter and promoter group selling shareholders, while Global Scrap Processors is the investor selling shareholder.
The IPO has a lot size of 78 shares, translating into a minimum investment requirement of ₹14,976 for retail investors.
The company is among the leading non-ferrous metal recyclers in India. According to its red herring prospectus (RHP), citing an ICRA report, it held the highest market share in the Indian secondary aluminium market in terms of revenue from operations in FY25 among its peer companies.
CMR Green Technologies also enjoys a significant capacity advantage over domestic peers, with an installed capacity nearly four times that of its closest competitor in the domestic recycled aluminium segment.
The company manufactures recycled aluminium alloys in ingot and liquid form; zinc alloy ingots; dross; and segregated furnace-ready scrap of stainless steel, copper, brass, zinc, lead, and magnesium, among other products.
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