CMR Green Technologies share price falls over 9% after strong listing. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

CMR Green Technologies share price declined over 9% after making a strong debut in the Indian stock market today. CMR Green Technologies IPO listing date was today, 10 June 2026, and the stock has been listed on BSE and NSE.

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CMR Green Technologies shares were listed at ₹275.40 apiece on the BSE, a premium of more than 43% to its issue price of ₹192 per share. On NSE, CMR Green Technologies shares got listed with nearly 40% premium at ₹268.00 apiece.

However, selling pressure intensified after the strong listing. CMR Green Technologies share price fell as much as 9.2% from its listing price to ₹249.95 apiece on the BSE. The stock was still trading significantly higher from its IPO price.

CMR Green Technologies IPO listing was better than Street estimates as indicated by the grey market premium (GMP). Ahead of the IPO listing, CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP today signalled a debut at 35% premium.

Here’s what investors should do with CMR Green Technologies shares after listing.

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Should you buy, sell or hold CMR Green Technologies shares after listing? CMR Green Technologies’ strong stock market debut reflects investor interest in the company’s position as a leading non-ferrous metal recycler and secondary aluminium producer.

“While the impressive listing highlights positive market sentiment, investors should remember that the CMR Green Technologies IPO was entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), meaning the company did not receive any fresh capital and existing shareholders reduced their stakes through the issue. Following such a sharp listing gain, some profit booking and short-term volatility are likely,” said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

She advises investors who received allotment to consider booking partial profits while continuing to hold the remaining shares for the medium to long term, given the company’s exposure to the growing recycled metals industry.

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“New investors should avoid chasing CMR Green Technologies shares at elevated levels and wait for a correction or consolidation before considering fresh entries. Overall, caution is warranted after the strong debut. Investors may maintain a stop loss at cost i.e. ₹192 to protect gains, as a sustained move below this level could indicate weakening momentum,” said Nyati.

CMR Green Technologies IPO was open for subscription from June 3 to June 5. The company raised ₹630.88 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely an offer for sale of 3.29 crore equity shares, sold at a price band of ₹182 to ₹192 per share.

CMR Green Technologies IPO was subscribed 127.04 times in total, NSE data showed.

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Equirus Capital Pvt. Ltd. was the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. was the CMR Green Technologies IPO registrar.

At 12:00 PM, CMR Green Technologies share price was trading at ₹256.70 apiece on the BSE, up 33.70% from its issue price, and down 6.79% from its listing price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.