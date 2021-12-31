CMS Info Systems IPO share listing today. Experts predict 'weak' debut

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shares of CMS Info Systems are going to make its debut at Indian stock market today. As per the information available on BSE website, CMS Info Systems IPO listing date is 31st December 2021 and the equity shares of CMS Info Systems Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on NSE and BSE in the list of 'B' Group of Securities in Special Pre-open Session. According to stock market experts, lack of interest shown by investors in regard to the public issue may reflect in its listing too. Expecting weak listing of the public issue they went on to add that CMS Info Systems shares may open in the range of ₹195 to ₹220 per share levels.

Stock market experts on CMS Info Systems listing price prediction

Stock market experts on CMS Info Systems listing price prediction Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Speaking on CMS Info Systems listing; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "CMS Info Systems is probably the last IPO to be listed in 2021. Even after having a substantial position and reasonable pricing, the issue got a half-hearted response. Covid-19 pandemic and increase of digital transactions have been dampening the sentiments. The lack of interest in the issue may be reflected on the listing which can be muted. Thus, I am expecting at par to marginal listing around its issue price. However, post-Covid-19 it would be interesting to watch performance of such companies as ATM penetration in India remained to be lowest compared to other countries."

So, if we go by Abhay Doshi’s views, CMS Info Systems shares may open in the range of ₹195 to ₹220 against its price band of ₹205 to ₹216 per share.

Asked about the CMS Info Systems listing price; Aayush Agrawal, Senior Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "The issue received a muted response from the market getting a subscription of only 1.95 times. The entire IPO proceeds of ₹1,100 crore being offered for sale (OFS) is another reason for the slow response from the market. CMS Info Systems also failed to perform in the grey market as it is trading at only 2.5 per cent over its issue price. The market volatility for the past few months and tepid last few listings might have added to this slow response. We expect the shares to list flat or at a discount of 10 per cent."

Echoing with Abhay Doshi and Aayush Agrawal's views; Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at ShareIndia said, "At this current juncture, when the overall market movement is lukewarm, we expect CMS Info Systems shares to list at a discount price in the range of ₹200 to ₹210."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

