Mumbai: People walk in front of a digital screen at the facade of BSE, as the Sensex crossed 48000 mark for the first time, in Mumbai, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) (PTI01_04_2021_000054A) (PTI)
CN Infrabuild exits PNC Infratech; sells shares worth over 447 crore

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2021, 10:22 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

Shares of PNC Infratech Ltd lost 5.59% to close at 174.80 on BSE, over the previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex fell 0.54% to 48174.06 points

CN Infrabuild Pvt Ltd on Wednesday sold 2.55 crore shares or 9.95% of equity of PNC Infratech worth over 447 crore through an open market transaction.

On the BSE, the entity sold 2,55,34,008 shares of PNC Infratech at an average price of 175.12 apiece aggregating to 447.15 crore. The scrips were bought by several entities at same price through separate transactions.

Axis Mutual Fund picked up 22 lakh shares, Max Life Insurance Company 12.75 lakh scrips, PCA India Infrastructure Equity Open 8.18 lakh shares, Nomura Singapore 7.5 lakh shares, and Goldman Sachs Investments (Mauritius) I bought 7.5 lakh shares, block deal data showed. Aurigin Master Fund got 5.75 lakh scrips, BNP Paribas Arbitrage 20.8 lakh shares and Nipon India Mutual Fund bought 25 lakh scrips, the data showed.

