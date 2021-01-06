CN Infrabuild exits PNC Infratech; sells shares worth over 447 crore

CN Infrabuild exits PNC Infratech; sells shares worth over ₹447 crore1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2021, 10:22 PM IST
Shares of PNC Infratech Ltd lost 5.59% to close at ₹174.80 on BSE, over the previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex fell 0.54% to 48174.06 points
CN Infrabuild Pvt Ltd on Wednesday sold 2.55 crore shares or 9.95% of equity of PNC Infratech worth over ₹447 crore through an open market transaction.
On the BSE, the entity sold 2,55,34,008 shares of PNC Infratech at an average price of ₹175.12 apiece aggregating to ₹447.15 crore. The scrips were bought by several entities at same price through separate transactions.
Retail investors are now betting big on market index, ETFs2 min read . 10:29 PM IST
CN Infrabuild exits PNC Infratech; sells shares worth over ₹447 crore1 min read . 10:22 PM IST
Wall St update: Banks, industrials lift Dow on possible Democrat sweep in Georgia2 min read . 09:32 PM IST
Nifty again fails at the 14,200 hurdle. Analysts maintain buy-on-dips strategy2 min read . 05:04 PM IST
Also Read | The race to take fashion retail online
Axis Mutual Fund picked up 22 lakh shares, Max Life Insurance Company 12.75 lakh scrips, PCA India Infrastructure Equity Open 8.18 lakh shares, Nomura Singapore 7.5 lakh shares, and Goldman Sachs Investments (Mauritius) I bought 7.5 lakh shares, block deal data showed. Aurigin Master Fund got 5.75 lakh scrips, BNP Paribas Arbitrage 20.8 lakh shares and Nipon India Mutual Fund bought 25 lakh scrips, the data showed.
Shares of PNC Infratech Ltd lost 5.59% to close at ₹174.80 on BSE, over the previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex fell 0.54% to 48174.06 points.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.