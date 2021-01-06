Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >CN Infrabuild exits PNC Infratech; sells shares worth over 447 crore
Mumbai: People walk in front of a digital screen at the facade of BSE, as the Sensex crossed 48000 mark for the first time, in Mumbai, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) (PTI01_04_2021_000054A)

CN Infrabuild exits PNC Infratech; sells shares worth over 447 crore

1 min read . 10:22 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

Shares of PNC Infratech Ltd lost 5.59% to close at 174.80 on BSE, over the previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex fell 0.54% to 48174.06 points

CN Infrabuild Pvt Ltd on Wednesday sold 2.55 crore shares or 9.95% of equity of PNC Infratech worth over 447 crore through an open market transaction.

CN Infrabuild Pvt Ltd on Wednesday sold 2.55 crore shares or 9.95% of equity of PNC Infratech worth over 447 crore through an open market transaction.

On the BSE, the entity sold 2,55,34,008 shares of PNC Infratech at an average price of 175.12 apiece aggregating to 447.15 crore. The scrips were bought by several entities at same price through separate transactions.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

On the BSE, the entity sold 2,55,34,008 shares of PNC Infratech at an average price of 175.12 apiece aggregating to 447.15 crore. The scrips were bought by several entities at same price through separate transactions.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | The race to take fashion retail online

Axis Mutual Fund picked up 22 lakh shares, Max Life Insurance Company 12.75 lakh scrips, PCA India Infrastructure Equity Open 8.18 lakh shares, Nomura Singapore 7.5 lakh shares, and Goldman Sachs Investments (Mauritius) I bought 7.5 lakh shares, block deal data showed. Aurigin Master Fund got 5.75 lakh scrips, BNP Paribas Arbitrage 20.8 lakh shares and Nipon India Mutual Fund bought 25 lakh scrips, the data showed.

Shares of PNC Infratech Ltd lost 5.59% to close at 174.80 on BSE, over the previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex fell 0.54% to 48174.06 points.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.