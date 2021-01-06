CN Infrabuild exits PNC Infratech; sells shares worth over 447 crore

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Shares of PNC Infratech Ltd lost 5.59% to close at ₹174.80 on BSE, over the previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex fell 0.54% to 48174.06 points
CN Infrabuild Pvt Ltd on Wednesday sold 2.55 crore shares or 9.95% of equity of PNC Infratech worth over ₹447 crore through an open market transaction.
CN Infrabuild Pvt Ltd on Wednesday sold 2.55 crore shares or 9.95% of equity of PNC Infratech worth over ₹447 crore through an open market transaction.
On the BSE, the entity sold 2,55,34,008 shares of PNC Infratech at an average price of ₹175.12 apiece aggregating to ₹447.15 crore. The scrips were bought by several entities at same price through separate transactions.
On the BSE, the entity sold 2,55,34,008 shares of PNC Infratech at an average price of ₹175.12 apiece aggregating to ₹447.15 crore. The scrips were bought by several entities at same price through separate transactions.
Axis Mutual Fund picked up 22 lakh shares, Max Life Insurance Company 12.75 lakh scrips, PCA India Infrastructure Equity Open 8.18 lakh shares, Nomura Singapore 7.5 lakh shares, and Goldman Sachs Investments (Mauritius) I bought 7.5 lakh shares, block deal data showed. Aurigin Master Fund got 5.75 lakh scrips, BNP Paribas Arbitrage 20.8 lakh shares and Nipon India Mutual Fund bought 25 lakh scrips, the data showed.
Shares of PNC Infratech Ltd lost 5.59% to close at ₹174.80 on BSE, over the previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex fell 0.54% to 48174.06 points.