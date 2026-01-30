Coal India board sets meeting date to declare Q3 results 2026, third interim dividend in FY26

PSU company Coal India announced that the board will meet on Thursday, February 12, to consider and approve the third quarterly financial results of the company.

“ Notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday, 12th February’ 2026 inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended 31st\ December’2025 after the results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board,” the company said in an exchange filing on January 29.

The company further said that the board will also consider and declare a third interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

“ Notice is also given that the Board of Directors of the company may also, inter alia, consider and declare payment of 3rd Interim Dividend for FY 2025-26, if any,” it added.

The company also informed the exchanges that the trading window for designated people will reopen on February 16.

Coal India Q2 results 2025 highlights Coal India reported a net profit that declined 30% year-on-year to ₹4,263 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared with ₹6,274.8 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations also edged lower, slipping 3.2% YoY to ₹30,186.7 crore from ₹31,181.89 crore a year earlier.

EBITDA dropped 22% during the quarter to ₹6,716 crore, while total expenses increased 7% to ₹26,421.86 crore, up from ₹24,670.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Coal India, which accounts for more than 80% of India’s coal output, reported a 3.9% year-on-year decline in production to 48.97 million tonnes in September, compared with 50.94 million tonnes in the same month of FY25.

The fall in output comes despite the government’s push to boost domestic coal production and cut reliance on imports.

Additionally, Coal India has declared a second interim dividend of ₹10.25 per share for FY 2025–26, with November 4 fixed as the record date to identify eligible shareholders.

Also Read | Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities suggests these 3 stocks to buy

Coal India share price trend Coal India share price fell by over 3.51% to ₹439.75 apiece on Friday, January 30. The PSU stock has risen over 4% in the past five sessions.

The stock has remained in green in the near-term despite weak market sentiments. The PSU multibagger stock has given over 11% returns in a month and 16% in six months.

Zooming out further, the PSU stock has proven to be a multibagger stock by soaring over 249.29% in five years.