The Board of Directors of Coal India in its meeting held today has approved payment of second interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21 of 5 per share.

Coal India has fixed 16th March' 21 as 'Record Date' for the purpose of payment of 2nd Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial year 2020-21.

The date of payment of 'Interim Dividend' is 'on and from 24th March. Coal India shares were trading 0.23% lower at 151.75 in noon trade today.

The miner has already paid 7.5 per share as the first interim dividend.

The miner has also revised its capex plans to 13,000 crore from 10,000 crore after the government asked it to push expenditure to spur demand in the post-lockdown period. (With Agency Inputs)

