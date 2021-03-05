Coal India declares interim dividend of 5 per share

Coal India declares interim dividend of ₹5 per share1 min read . 12:25 PM IST
- Coal India has fixed 16th March' 21 as 'Record Date' for the purpose of payment of 2nd Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial year 2020-21.
The Board of Directors of Coal India in its meeting held today has approved payment of second interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21 of ₹5 per share.
The date of payment of 'Interim Dividend' is 'on and from 24th March. Coal India shares were trading 0.23% lower at ₹151.75 in noon trade today.
The miner has already paid ₹7.5 per share as the first interim dividend.
The miner has also revised its capex plans to ₹13,000 crore from ₹10,000 crore after the government asked it to push expenditure to spur demand in the post-lockdown period. (With Agency Inputs)
