Coal India declares interim dividend of 5 per share

The Board of Directors of Coal India in its meeting held today has approved payment of second interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21 of ₹5 per share.

The date of payment of 'Interim Dividend' is 'on and from 24th March. Coal India shares were trading 0.23% lower at ₹151.75 in noon trade today.

The miner has already paid ₹7.5 per share as the first interim dividend.

The miner has also revised its capex plans to ₹13,000 crore from ₹10,000 crore after the government asked it to push expenditure to spur demand in the post-lockdown period. (With Agency Inputs)

