Coal India on Monday along with its financial performance also declared a second interim dividend of ₹5.60 per share.

Coal India second interim dividend details The Board of Directors of Coal India at its meeting held on 27 January 2015 to consider and approve the financial performance for the September-December 2024 quarter also declared 2nd Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25 @ ₹5.60/- per equity share on the face value of ₹10/- as recommended by the Audit Committee of CIL at its meeting held on date.

Coal India second interim dividend record date Coal India already had fixed Friday, 31st January’ 2025 as the “Record Date” for the purpose of declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial year 2024-25

Coal India dividend payout dates Payment of 2nd Interim Dividend by Coal India for FY 2024-25 shall be made by 26th February 2025, as per the press release by the company on the exchanges.

Coal India first interim dividend details The Board of Directors of Coal India Limited at its meeting held on 25 October 2024 to consider Un-Audited Financial Results of Coal India Limited (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended 30th Sep’ 2024, had declared 1st Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25 as Rs.15.75/- per share on the face value of ₹10/- as recommended by the audit committee

The company had fixed Tuesday, 5th Nov’24 as the “Record Date” for the purpose of declaration of 1st Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial year 2024-25. The date of payment of “1st Interim Dividend” for FY 2024-25 shall be by 24th Nov’ 2024.

Handsome dividend yield. With second interim dividend announcement, total dividend announced by Coal India for FY25 till now stands at ₹21.35 per equity share of ₹10.

