Coal India dividend 2025: PSU company’s board to declare second interim dividend with Q3 results

Coal India dividend: Public sector undertaking (PSU) Coal India shares are in focus on Monday, January 27 as the board will consider its quarterly results along with the interim dividend later today.

The Nifty 50 stock on January 15 said in a filing, “… a meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday, the 27th January’ 2025 interalia, to consider, approve and take on record Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 3rd quarter ended 31st Dec’ 2024 after the results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board.”

Further, pursuant to Regulation 29 & 42 of the Listing Regulations 2015, revised notice is also given that Board of Directors of the company may also, inter alia, consider and declare payment of the 2nd Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25, if any, Coal India's filing to the exchanges added.

The PSU company has fixed January 31 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the second interim dividend, if declared by the board today.

Coal India Dividend History Coal India is known for consistently rewarding its investors with dividends. It has paid 29 dividends since February 2011. In the last year, the company declared a dividend of ₹26 per share, according to Trendlyne data. With the current share price, the dividend yield for Coal India stands at 6.82%.

Coal India Q3 Earnings Expectations Coal India is expected to post a decline in profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2024-25 ended December (Q3 FY25) on a yearly basis while in sequential terms, the profit could grow in high single digits. Similarly, revenue is likely to decline YoY but rise 17% QoQ.

Coal India’s EBITDA is likely to decline 7% YoY primarily due to lower e-auction prices, said Nuvama Research. The brokerage also expects flat volume (+1% YoY; 193mt), lower blended realisation (-2% YoY; INR1,690/t) and a marginal increase in CoP ex-employee cost (+2% YoY). "E-auction prices continue to be weak (down 19% YoY to ₹2,700/t), partially offset by higher e-auction volume (up 21% YoY to 19mt)," said the brokerage.

Ahead of its earnings today and amid weakness in the Indian stock market, Coal India share price was trading at ₹378.25, down 1.29%.