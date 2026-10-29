Coal India dividend 2026 declared - Check amount; PSU quarterly profit up 57% - When is record date?

Coal India reported a 57% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to 6,547 crore in Q2FY27, while revenue grew 20.8% to 44,179 crore. The company declared a second interim dividend of 10.25 per share, with November 4, 2026, set as the record date.

COALINDIA
DIVIDEND
Sharmila Bhadoria
Published29 Oct 2026, 08:14 PM IST
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Coal India's board of directors announced interim dividend on Thursday, October 29.
Coal India's board of directors announced interim dividend on Thursday, October 29.

Coal India dividend: PSU giant, Coal India Limited, on Thursday, announced a 57% annual jump in its consolidated net profit in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27. The PSU lender’s board of directors also announced a second interim dividend for FY27.

Earlier in the day, PSU stock closed marginally higher as investors awaited Coal India Q2 results. Here are all the details about Coal India corporate earnings and dividend announcement.

Coal India dividend

Coal India’s board of directors declared a second interim dividend for 10.25 per equity share with a face value of 10 each for the financial year 2026-27. The board “declared 2 nd Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2026-27 @ Rs. 10.25 per equity share on the face value of 10/- as recommended by the Audit Committee of CIL at its meeting,” stated the company in its BSE filing released on Thursday, October 29.

Coal India dividend record date, payout schedule

The company’s board of directors fixed Wednesday, November 4, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Which means that investors must own the stock before the record date to qualify for Coal India dividend. The company may make payment for the second interim dividend for FY26-27 on or before November 27, 2026.

Coal India Q2 results highlights

State-owned Coal India announced 57% increase in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to 6,547 crore in the quarter ended in September 2026. The double digit growth in profit was led by higher revenues. The company had posted a consolidated profit of 4,167 crore in the year-ago period, as per the BSE filing.

Coal India’s consolidated revenue from operations surged by 20.8% to 44,179 crore in Q2FY27, up from 36,553 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Coal India registered a capex of 7,965.67 crore in the first half of the ongoing financial year, reflecting continued focus on investment and growth initiatives.

Coal India share price trend

Coal India share price closed 0.15% higher at 393.50 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 2,42,503.36 crore on Thursday. The stock has declined 7.34% over the past one month, 4% over the past one month, and 17.96% over the last six months.

DividendCoal India
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