Coal India dividend 2026: Record date tomorrow | Know dividend payout amount, yield, history, stock returns

Coal India dividend 2026: Coal India share price will remain in focus as the state-owned coal producer’s second interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27 is set to turn ex-dividend on Wednesday, November 4. The company has announced a dividend of ₹10.25 per equity share, following its September-quarter earnings announcement on October 29.

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Today is the last day to buy Coal India shares to qualify for the company's second interim dividend for FY27.

The dividend announcement comes after Coal India reported a 53% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹6,516 crore for the July-September quarter. Revenue from operations increased 20.9% to ₹44,179 crore during the quarter.

Here is everything investors need to know about Coal India’s dividend record date, payout, dividend history, yield and stock returns.

Coal India dividend record date Coal India’s board has declared a second interim dividend of ₹10.25 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 each, for FY27. The company has fixed Wednesday, November 4, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the dividend.

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The dividend will be paid on or before November 27, through RBI-approved electronic payment modes.

Since November 4 is the ex-dividend date as well as the record date, investors need to have purchased the shares before the ex-date to be eligible for the dividend. Under the T+1 settlement cycle, Tuesday, November 3, was the last trading day to buy Coal India shares to qualify for this payout.

Coal India dividend history Coal India has a track record of distributing dividends to its shareholders through interim and final payouts. The company’s recent dividend announcements show that its interim payouts have varied over the years.

In November 2025, Coal India declared a second interim dividend of ₹10.25 per share. In November 2024, it announced an interim dividend of ₹15.75 per share, while the corresponding payout in November 2023 stood at ₹15.25 per share.

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The company’s dividend history indicates that it has maintained regular shareholder payouts, although the amount has changed from one financial year to another.

Coal India dividend yield and returns Coal India’s latest dividend of ₹10.25 per share translates into a payout yield of around 2.5%, based on a reference share price of ₹408. This is the yield from the latest dividend alone and does not represent the company’s total annual dividend yield.

For comparison, Coal India’s trailing 12-month dividend payout stood at ₹26.50 per share, translating into a dividend yield of around 6.5% at the same reference price. The actual yield changes with the share price and the dividends declared during the relevant period.

Dividend yield is calculated by dividing the dividend per share by the market price of the stock and multiplying the result by 100. A higher yield does not necessarily mean higher returns, as share-price movements can offset or add to the income received through dividends.

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Coal India share price performance Coal India share price has delivered a mixed performance across different time periods. The stock has gained 2.51% over the past week, indicating a recent recovery in its share price.

Also Read | Last chance to buy these stocks on Tuesday to qualify for corporate actions

However, the stock has declined 2.95% over the past one month, suggesting some near-term weakness. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Coal India shares have posted a modest gain of 1.89%, while the stock has risen 5.01% over the past one year.

Looking at its longer-term performance, Coal India shares have generated stronger returns for investors, gaining 30.77% over the past three years and 140.35% over the past five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.