Coal India Dividend: Maharatna PSU announces ₹5.15/share final dividend, check details

Coal India Dividend: State-owned coal producer, Coal India Ltd, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, announced a final dividend issue along with its January to March quarter results, according to an exchange filing. The Maharatna PSU firm declared a final dividend of ₹5.15 per share of the face value of ₹10 apiece.

“The board of directors in its meeting held on date had recommended payment of final dividend for the financial year 2024-25 @ ₹5.15 per share of the face value of ₹10 as recommended by the Audit Committee of CIL in its meeting held on date subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company,” said Coal India in the exchange filling.

According to the BSE filing, the company will inform the shareholders soon about fixing the “Record Date” for the final dividend issue. Coal India assured investors that the dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the company's annual general meeting (AGM).

“The dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM. The Record Date for Final Dividend would be fixed and intimated in due course,” said the company.

Coal India Share Price Coal India shares closed 1.44 per cent higher at ₹383.80 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to ₹378.35 in the previous market session. The company announced the final dividend and fourth quarter results after stock market operating hours on May 7.

The PSU stock Coal India has given its investors more than 197 per cent returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the shares have lost 15.75 per cent in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date basis, the stock is down 0.57 per cent in 2025, yet it is trading 0.35 per cent higher in the last one-month period. The shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹544.70 on August 26, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹349.20 on February 17, 2025, according to BSE data.

Coal India Q4 Results Coal India recorded a 12.45 per cent rise in its consolidated net profits to ₹9,593 crore in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 fiscal, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹8,530.39 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, the coal producer's revenue from core operations dropped 1 per cent to ₹27,825 crore in the January to March quarter results, compared to ₹38,213 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's income from other operations rose 75 per cent to ₹3,937 crore in the fourth quarter, compared to ₹2,244 crore in the same period a year ago. This was one of the key factors that the company overall netted a rise in profits for the January to March quarter.