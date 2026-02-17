Coal India dividend record date tomorrow — here’s what investors should know

Dividend stocks: The record date for Coal India’s third interim dividend has been set as February 18, 2026, to determine shareholders eligible to receive a dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share of face value ₹10 each for the financial year 2025–26, as announced last week.

Eligible shareholders will receive the dividend on or before Friday, March 13. Investors looking to benefit from this payout must ensure they own the stock before the record date. Under India’s T+1 settlement cycle, purchasing shares on or after the record date will not qualify investors for the dividend, making today (February 17) the last day to buy the stock to receive the dividend payout.

Coal India dividend history With a current market price of approximately ₹419.20 per share, Coal India’s dividend yield stands at around 6.30%.

Earlier in November, the company paid a second interim dividend of ₹10.25 per equity share. Prior to this, it had distributed a final dividend of ₹5.15 per share to shareholders.

Coal India follows the practice of disbursing part of its quarterly and annual profits, providing investors with an opportunity to benefit from dividend income, along with capital appreciation.

In the past 12 months, Coal India has declared equity dividend amounting to ₹20.90 per share, and it has declared 33 dividends since February 18, 2011, according to Trendlyne data.

Purchasing dividend stocks can be a great option for individuals seeking to generate income or grow wealth by reinvesting dividend payments.

Coal India Q3 Results 2026 The company last week reported a consolidated net profit of ₹7,165 crore, lower than the ₹8,491 crore reported in the same period last year. The figure also came in lower than analysts' estimates of ₹7,200 crore, impacted by weaker sales, higher operating costs, and weak realisations.

Sequentially, the net profit improved by 68%, as the state-owned company had posted ₹4,264 crore during the September quarter. Its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review also fell by 4.7% year-on-year to ₹30,818 crore but improved by 14.5% on a quarter-on-quarter basis. In the year-ago quarter, revenue stood at ₹32,359 crore.

The miner's average realisation from e-auction sales stood at ₹2,434.56 per tonne, lower than ₹2,684.79 per tonne in the year-ago period, while the overall average price realisation of coal supplied during the quarter fell by ₹29 year-on-year to ₹1,638 per tonne, its earnings filing showed.

Following the Q3 numbers, domestic brokerage firm JM Financial maintained its 'reduce' rating on Coal India share price with a target price of ₹401 apiece.