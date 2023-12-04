Coal India, ICICI Bank amongst key Nifty gainers as Banks, Financials, Metals, Oil & Gas index lead the market rally
Stock Market Today- As Nifty scaled new highs, the key index gainers included Banks, Financial services, Oil & Gas, Metals and realty. ICICI Bank, Coal India, ONGC, BPCL stood among top 10 Nifty Gainers.
A strong post state election results rally led Sensex and Nifty with gains of more than 1.5% scale new all-time highs
