Coal India, IOCL, Vedanta to BPCL: What dividends mean for the Indian stock market amid bull trend buzz? Experts decode

Dividend stocks 2026: Amid high volatility in the Indian stock market throughout the year, dividend stocks, especially PSU energy stocks Coal India Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), etc., remained in the news for announcing cash rewards for their eligible shareholders in the form of dividends. In the year 2026, Coal India Ltd has given away dividends on four occasions, and the net dividend paid by the energy PSU is ₹26.50 per share. BPCL has announced a ₹10 per share dividend for 2026, whereas IOCL's dividend is ₹3.25 per share, and ONGC's dividend for 2026 is ₹7.25 per share. It should be noted that ONGC will trade ex-dividend on 12 November 2026 to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend, which is yet to be announced. The PSU energy stocks are expected to have a dividend yield in the 5% to 7% range in 2026.

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According to stock market experts, dividend payments are cash distributions, indicating that the company has cash reserves. Amid volatile Indian markets, we saw energy, IT, and financial companies leading the way by announcing dividends to their shareholders. They said that dividend-paying stocks are popular among retail investors, but they are equally popular among institutional investors because dividends provide steady income beyond the stock's rally.

What these dividends mean for Indian stock market? Decoding the dividends pay hike by the energy PSUs in 2026, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “Dividend-paying companies are those that have huge cash reserves. That's why we see PSUs, banking and IT companies leading the list in dividend payouts. This is expected to attract income-seeking investors, which include all types of investors ranging from retail, DIIs, to FPIs, because dividends are steady income beyond the stock movement.”

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Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Dividend-paying companies are not just cash-rich firms; most of the time they are found in sound financial condition. This is why banking and financial stocks rally first during a trend reversal. A dividend-paying company is in financial comfort, and its one- or two-quarter numbers can't impact its fundamentals much. So, dividend-paying stocks should be taken as a frontrunner for institutional investors, especially mutual funds and other DIIs, amid buzz about the bull run on Dalal Street.”

Vedanta dividends | Comfort vs policy Advising investors not to be confused between financial comfort and policy when they look at the dividends, Avinash Gorakshkar said, “Dividends paid by a listed company should be seen as the financial comfort of the company instead of policy. One can look at the Vedanta Group for example. The Vedanta Group companies regularly announce dividends for its shareholders, even when there were news about the bad financial condition. However, Anil Agarwal defied all that news by taking over Jaiprakash Power Ventures from Jaiprakash Associates, beating the rival bidder, Gautam Adani's Adani Group. Vedanta Group also acquired the power company Meenakshi Energy.”

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Gorakshkar said that, post-Vedanta demerger, financial comfort remains evident, as the Vedanta Group of companies continue to declare dividends to their eligible shareholders. This means Vedanta Group may attract big-ticket institutional investors in the near term, and Vedanta Iron and Steel and Vedanta Oil and Gas could be frontrunners in attracting institutional investors.

What do high dividend yields indicate? “High dividend yields often coincide with moderate capital appreciation or stock price consolidation. Investors frequently rotate into these high-dividend stocks when growth/tech or high-beta sectors face headwinds, providing a floor for Indian benchmark indices like the Nifty 50 and Nifty PSE,” said Avinash Gorakshkar.

Can dividend-paying stocks reflect stock market outlook? On whether dividend-paying stocks signal the stock market outlook, Anuj Gupta said, “Of course! We have seen financial, energy PSUs and IT companies leading the list of dividend-paying stocks in 2026. As PSUs are government-controlled, they are expected to deliver tepid upside, as FPIs and DIIs may overlook PSU companies when stocks are expected to shoot up at a faster rate amid bull-run buzz. However, long-term retail investors are expected to remain glued to PSU stocks.”

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The SEBI-registered expert said that FPIs and DIIs are expected to look at financial stocks, as they are expected to outperform other segments if the trend reversal happens. He said that auto stocks are also expected to benefit once there is a trend reversal, and the next round of dividends may come from the auto and banking PSUs, if the trend reversal takes place on Dalal Street.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).