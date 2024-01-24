Domestic brokerage house ICICI Direct has chosen Coal India as a 'High Conviction pick'. The recommendation is driven by its high market share in India’s energy basket, strong financials, healthy volume growth and ambitious production targets.

The brokerage firm has issued a ‘buy’ call on Coal India, setting a target price of ₹500, which implies an upside of over 33 percent.

The stock has already registered a substantial gain of almost 64 percent in the last one year. Meanwhile, it has added 2 percent in January 2024 so far, extending gains for the sixth straight month since August 2023. Between August 2023 and January 2024, the stock has jumped over 76 percent.

The stock achieved its 52-week high of ₹404.80 on January 23, 2023. It has now surged over 95 percent from its 52-week low of ₹207.60, reached on March 27, 2023.

Coal India Ltd (CIL), is the largest coal producer domestically as well as globally. It is a ‘Maharatna’ PSU, operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Coal. During FY23, CIL produced 703 MT of coal contributing 79 percent of India’s coal supply, and dispatched 695 MT of coal with 84 percent supplied to the power sector.

Earnings

Coal India reported a 9.85 percent increase in revenue and a 12.51 percent increase in profit year-over-year (YoY) in Q2. This positive performance indicates the company's ability to generate higher revenue and profitability compared to the same period last year. However, when compared to the previous quarter, Coal India experienced a decline in revenue by 8.91 percent and a decrease in profit by 14.69 percent. This decline can be attributed to various factors such as market conditions and operational challenges.

The operating income of Coal India witnessed a significant decline of 25.78 percent quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). However, on a yearly basis, the operating income increased by 12.18 percent. This indicates that the company has been able to improve its operational efficiency and control costs over the past year.

Investment Rationale:

Coal share in India’s energy basket remains significant: As per the brokerage, over 50 percent of India’s energy and 70 percent of electricity needs are met by coal, making it the primary energy source for the country. Despite the growing emphasis on renewable/non-fossil fuel-based energy, it is envisaged that there will be incremental coal-based thermal capacity additions going forward to cater to the growing energy needs domestically. Thus, demand for coal is expected to reach 1.3 to 1.5 billion tonnes by 2030; with Coal India a clear beneficiary. Henceforth, the brokerage does not foresee any demand concern for CIL in the near future.

Healthy volume growth: With the government’s ambitious plan for 24x7 power supply for all by 2025, CIL has set a target of achieving a production volume of 1000 MT by FY26E, noted ICICI. With healthy volume growth in the recent past, it has modeled coal production at CIL to grow at a CAGR of 11 percent over FY23-26E to 950 MT by FY26E. Key enablers for double-digit volume growth are: (i) better evacuation infrastructure in terms of First Mile Connectivity projects, (ii) Engaging with Mine Developer Operators (MDO) and (iii) revival of Underground Mines, added the brokerage.

Superlative financials: With healthy demand prospects and lean cost structure, Coal India is well poised to record 30 percent EBITDA margins with EBITDA/tonne seen sustaining above the ₹500/tonne mark over FY23-26E amid blended realisation of ₹1800/tonne, predicted ICICI. This coupled with a healthy dividend payout ratio (50 percent) results in 40 percent return ratios, making a strong investment case for Coal India, it further noted.

In summary, the brokerage has a positive view on Coal India given its leading contribution to India’s energy needs & robust financials (high return rations, cash-rich balance sheet). A high dividend yield of 7 percent provides a healthy margin of safety to investment thesis, it added.

