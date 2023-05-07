NEW DELHI : State-run Coal India Ltd on Sunday reported at nearly 62% growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹28,124.94 crore for FY23.

A company statement said that, it is the highest net profit reported by the company so far. The previous record was ₹17,464 crores reported in 2018-19.

In the previous financial year (FY22), the company had reported a net profit of ₹17,378.42 crore.

The mining major’s total operating income in the last financial year stood at ₹1.38 trillion, 26% higher on a year-on-year basis.

A company statement said that the growth in net profit took place despite the provisioning of ₹8,153 crore in the accounts in 2022-23 towards wage revision of CIL’s non-executive manpower.

“Higher volume sales and increased premiums in e-auction bolstered the company’s profitability," it said.

CIL lifted its profit into higher orbit despite the company capping its coal prices for over past five years amidst rising input costs, especially diesel and explosives and increased wage cost due to provisioning in the accounts, it said.

The company’s board that met on Sunday and recommended the payment of a final dividend of ₹4 per share. Earlier in two tranches a total dividend of ₹20.25 per share was already paid out.

Though e-auction sales at 16.40 million tonne was lower by 41% in volume terms in Q4 compared to 27.65 MTs of similar quarter FY22, higher premiums under the e-window helped CIL in cranking up e-auction sales by ₹690 crores.

The realization per tonne of coal of was ₹4,526 under auction segment in Q4 against ₹2,434 in same quarter of FY22. The jump was Rs. 2,092 per tonne or 86%.

The company’s net sales were highest ever for Q4 as well as for entire FY23. Net sales at Rs. 35,161 crores in Q4 of FY23 were up by 17% compared to ₹29,985 crores of fourth quarter FY22. For the full year of 2022-23 CIL’s net sales was ₹1.27 trillion. This is a jump of 27% compared to ₹1 trillion of preceding fiscal.