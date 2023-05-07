Coal India logs 62% growth in FY23 net profit at Rs28,124 cr2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 08:34 PM IST
CIL’s total operating income in the last financial year stood at Rs1.38 trillion, 26% higher on a year-on-year basis
NEW DELHI : State-run Coal India Ltd on Sunday reported at nearly 62% growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹28,124.94 crore for FY23.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×