Coal India logs 62% growth in FY23 net profit at Rs28,124 cr

The company’s net sales were highest ever for Q4 as well as for entire FY23. Net sales at Rs. 35,161 crores in Q4 of FY23 were up by 17% compared to ₹29,985 crores of fourth quarter FY22. For the full year of 2022-23 CIL’s net sales was ₹1.27 trillion. This is a jump of 27% compared to ₹1 trillion of preceding fiscal.