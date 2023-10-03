‘Non-power sales rise is positive for CIL earnings’
Coal India’s first half FY24 production at 333 MT rose 11.3% year-on-year while total supplies also shot up to 360.7 MT during first half, marking 8.6% y-o-y growth.
NEW DELHI : Coal India Ltd (CIL) that has seen an over 26% surge in stock prices since August-end also scaled 52-week highs on the BSE on Tuesday. Though strong production and sales volume numbers for September helped to build confidence in the company achieving annual growth guidance, it is rising supplies to non-power sector that will help the improvement in blended realisations and profitability.
