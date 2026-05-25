Five value stocks betting big on India’s next growth cycle

Indian markets have delivered strong returns over the past few years. Even after the recent correction, the Sensex remains nearly 50% higher than its level five years ago.
Indian markets have delivered strong returns over the past few years. Even after the recent correction, the Sensex remains nearly 50% higher than its level five years ago.
The challenge, however, is that prolonged bull markets make genuinely cheap stocks harder to find. Many companies now trade at expensive valuations, while several so-called value stocks are cheap for a reason—weak growth prospects, poor management quality, or lack of long-term vision.
The challenge, however, is that prolonged bull markets make genuinely cheap stocks harder to find. Many companies now trade at expensive valuations, while several so-called value stocks are cheap for a reason—weak growth prospects, poor management quality, or lack of long-term vision.
The better opportunities are often companies where valuations remain reasonable despite strong balance sheets, capable management teams, and visible growth plans.
Some are aggressively expanding capacities. Others are entering new product cycles or benefiting from structural trends such as rising power demand, manufacturing localization, and renewable energy adoption.
Here’s a look at five companies where the market may still be underestimating the scale of the next phase of growth.
Hyundai Motor India
Hyundai remains one of the strongest passenger vehicle franchises in the country. But after years of dominance, the company has lately faced slower domestic growth and rising competition, particularly from Mahindra in SUVs.
What makes the story interesting now is that Hyundai is entering a fresh product and capacity cycle. The company plans to launch two new models in FY27, including a localized compact electric SUV and a new mid-size ICE SUV. Simultaneously, it is expanding production capacity through its Pune plant. Management expects Hyundai to outpace industry growth over the next two years as these launches scale up.
Hyundai Motor India Share Price – 6 Months
FY26 itself was not particularly strong. Sales grew just 2.3%, while Ebitda margins declined to 12.2% from 12.9% in FY25 due to higher commodity costs, new plant overheads, labour code impact, and a one-time vendor compensation hit. Domestic volumes also remained weak during the year.
However, the March 2026 quarter showed early signs of recovery. Q4FY26 revenue grew 5.4% year-on-year, driven by 8.7% volume growth.
Going forward, Hyundai expects domestic and export volumes to grow 8-10% in FY27. Capacity is also being expanded aggressively, with total installed capacity expected to rise to around 1.14 million units from 1.08 million. Hyundai is also positioning India as a larger export hub for emerging markets, while increasing EV localisation and SUV penetration.
The bigger trigger, however, could be margin recovery. Management expects Ebitda margins to remain within the 11-14% range as operating leverage improves, commodity pressures stabilise, and utilization at the Pune facility ramps up.
The stock currently trades at 26.7 times earnings versus its five-year average PE of around 31 times.
Coal India
Coal India remains one of the country’s most important energy companies, supplying the bulk of domestic coal demand for thermal power generation. Despite the growing focus on renewables and energy transition, India still runs largely on coal.
What makes the story interesting now is that Coal India is no longer just a dividend-yield play. The company has quietly entered another investment cycle focused on mine expansion, evacuation infrastructure, and production efficiency, while power demand remains healthy.
Coal India Share Price – 6 Months
FY26 sales slipped 17.5% and Ebitda margins fell to 24.5% from 33% in FY25. This happened as dispatch volumes weakened, e-auction realizations softened, and employee as well as operating costs moved higher.
But the March 2026 quarter hinted that the worst may already be behind. Q4FY26 sales grew 22% year-on-year, while Ebitda margins remained stable quarter-on-quarter as supply tightened and e-auction premiums improved sharply.
In April 2026, e-auction premiums climbed to 51% over notified prices from 35% in February 2026. That typically happens only when buyers are willing to pay up to secure supply.
The bigger trigger could come from better realizations and margin recovery. Ebitda margins are expected to improve from FY26 levels as e-auction premiums remain firm and operating leverage improves.
At the same time, Coal India is stepping up investments towards mine expansion and evacuation infrastructure. A hefty cash balance gives the company enough firepower to fund this capex comfortably without stretching the balance sheet.
The stock currently trades at 9.1 times earnings versus its five-year median PE of seven times.
Mahindra & Mahindra
Third on the list is Mahindra & Mahindra.
Mahindra & Mahindra has steadily transformed itself from a cyclical auto company into a broader play on rural demand, SUVs, and premiumization.
The company now appears to be entering its next growth phase with an aggressive product pipeline across SUVs, electric vehicles, and commercial vehicles. It plans to launch 10 ICE SUVs, six electric SUVs, and 10 LCV products by 2031, while simultaneously ramping up manufacturing capacity.
Mahindra & Mahindra Share Price – 6 Months
FY26 sales grew 25%, while Ebitda margins remained healthy at 19%. The growth came on the back of strong SUV demand, improving realizations, and robust tractor sales.
Q4FY26 sales rose 29% year-on-year, while Ebitda margins stood at 18.4% as the auto and farm equipment businesses continued to deliver healthy operating performance. SUV volumes grew 17.4% in FY26, while tractor volumes rose 24%, helping the company gain market share across segments.
The bigger trigger now lies in the next leg of capacity expansion and product launches. Management expects SUV growth in the mid-to-high teens in FY27, tractor industry growth in the mid-single digits, and LCV industry growth in high single digits.
The company is adding another 3,500 units per month of ICE SUV capacity in FY27, while the Chakan facility is expected to add 10,000 units per month of ICE capacity and 4,000 EV units per month by FY28.
The stock currently trades at 21.7 times earnings versus its five-year median PE of 26.6 times.
Gravita India
Gravita India recycles lead, aluminium, and plastic scrap into usable metals and materials. Increasingly, however, it is becoming a broader play on India’s push towards formal recycling, circular economy manufacturing, and resource security.
The company is now entering an aggressive expansion phase beyond its core lead recycling business. Gravita is scaling up copper recycling, lithium-ion battery recycling, and other non-lead segments, while simultaneously expanding capacities across existing verticals.
Management’s broader Vision 2030 plan targets 20-25% volume CAGR and 30-35% profitability growth over the long term.
Gravita India Share Price – 6 Months
FY26 remained another strong year operationally. Revenue grew 10%, while adjusted Ebitda rose 12%. Higher realizations, better scale, and growing contribution from value-added products supported profitability during the year.
The March 2026 quarter also reflected healthy momentum. Q4FY26 revenue grew 13% year-on-year, while Ebitda margin came in at 10% despite elevated raw material costs. Lead revenue grew 10% year-on-year, while the plastics business reported 34% revenue growth during the quarter.
The bigger trigger, however, could come from copper. In January 2026, Gravita acquired a controlling stake in RMIL and entered the copper and copper alloy business. The company is also setting up a 29.4 ktpa copper recycling plant with capex of around ₹1.6 billion.
Management believes copper Ebitda per kg can rise meaningfully after backward integration and recycling operations scale up.
Capex is also rising sharply. Gravita has guided for nearly ₹17 billion of capex between FY27 and FY29 across both existing and new verticals.
The stock currently trades at 31.5 times earnings versus its five-year average PE of around 26.7 times.
Websol Energy
Websol Energy was once a forgotten name in India’s solar manufacturing industry. For years, the company remained a small player operating in a market dominated by cheap Chinese imports and weak domestic demand.
But India’s push towards local solar manufacturing has changed the economics of the industry dramatically.
Websol is expanding capacity just as domestic demand for locally manufactured solar cells is beginning to accelerate. Government policies such as ALMM, PM Surya Ghar, and import restrictions are creating a strong demand environment for domestic solar manufacturers, particularly companies with cell manufacturing capabilities.
Websol Energy Share Price – 6 Months
FY26 revenue surged 82%, while Ebitda margins expanded sharply to 40.8% as realizations improved and operating leverage kicked in.
The March 2026 quarter reflected even stronger momentum. Q4FY26 revenue jumped 132% year-on-year, while Ebitda margins remained healthy at 36.4% despite rising raw material costs and a higher contribution from module sales.
The future now depends on the next phase of expansion. Websol doubled solar cell manufacturing capacity from 600 MW to 1.2 GW in September 2025 and is now upgrading one of its Mono-PERC lines to TOPCon technology.
This should take total capacity to around 1.35 GW while improving cell efficiency beyond 24.5%.
Management is also working on a much larger integrated expansion plan. The company aims to scale capacity to 5.35 GW of cells and 4.5 GW of modules by FY28 in phases, while eventually integrating backwards into ingots and wafers.
The company ended FY26 with an order book of ₹11.6 billion and utilization levels above 90%, suggesting demand remains robust.
The balance sheet has improved sharply as well. Debt-to-equity has fallen to 0.19 times, while the company has largely funded recent expansion through internal accruals.
The stock currently trades at 15.1 times earnings versus its five-year median PE of 37.7 times.
Conclusion
Markets eventually humble every investor.
Bull runs often make cheap stocks look attractive. But low valuations alone rarely create wealth. Many so-called value stocks remain cheap because growth is weak, management quality is poor, or execution never improves.
That is why investors need to focus on the combination of reasonable valuations, strong balance sheets, capable management, and visible long-term growth plans.
The companies in this list operate across different sectors, but each is investing towards the next phase of expansion while still trading at relatively reasonable valuations.
Of course, no stock is risk-free. Investors should carefully track business fundamentals, management execution, and valuations rather than get carried away by narratives alone.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com