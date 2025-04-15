Coal India , ONGC, BPCL among top 5 PSU dividend yield stocks during FY25

Dividend Stocks; Coal India , Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) stand among top 5 PSU dividend yield stocks during FY25 suggests Axis Securities data. Other stocks are Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and REC Ltd.

Dividend significance The dividend yield is a financial metric that shows how much a company pays out in dividends each year in comparison to the price of its stock. A decent dividend yield is defined as three to five percent or more.

However, the market's condition also matters. The dividend yield is one of the most important factors that investors consider when buying dividend-paying stocks.

Top PSU dividend paying stocks The highest paying PSU dividend yield stock during FY25 was Coal India Ltd. Coal India's dividend yield of 7% was remarkable and Coal India during the last 12 months has paid a dividend of ₹26.35 .

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is also not far behind Coal India and having a handsome dividend yield of 6% rewarding its investors. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) during the last 12 months has paid a dividend of ₹13.5 per equity share .

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) has given a dividend yield of 6% during the last 12 months, which is at par with that of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and also not far behind that of Coal India. Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) has paid a dividend of ₹15.5 per equity share during the last 12 months.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is another state owned Oil and Gas down stream company that has given a dividend yield of 5% which is very close to that of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has paid a dividend of ₹7 per equity share during the last 12 months.

REC Ltd is the fifth stock among top 5 PSU dividend yield stocks, having given 5% dividend yield which is comparable to that of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. REC Ltd has paid a dividend of ₹20.4 per equity share during the last 12 months.