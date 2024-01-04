Coal India, ONGC, Oil India, are among the top PSU stock picks by Religare paying high dividend yields
Stock Market Today: Coal India, ONGC, OIL India, Power Grid Corporation of India, Petronet LNG, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals, PTC India, Rites, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertlizers and Chemicals, Chennai Petroleum Corporation are Religare's top PSU stock picks paying high dividend yields.
Coal India , ONGC , OIL India, Power Grid Corporation of India , Petronet LNG, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals , PTC India , Rites , Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals , Chennai Petroleum Corporation are the top PSU stock picks by Religare Broking paying high dividend yields.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started