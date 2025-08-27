Coal India, ONGC to Bank of Baroda: These 15 PSU stocks have highest dividend yields — Do you own any?

Dividend-paying stocks: Public sector undertakings (PSUs) have long been favoured for their consistent and attractive dividend payouts, offering investors a stable source of income. In recent years, many of these companies have gone beyond just being reliable dividend plays — they’ve also emerged as strong wealth creators, providing twin benefits to investors.

The BSE PSU index has surged nearly 250% in the last five years, driven by a rally in its constituents on the back of better execution, improving financials and government reforms.

The dividend payouts by these PSU stocks sometimes have a yield higher than that offered by several government schemes and bank fixed deposits (FDs).

What's better? Most of these stocks are priced below ₹400, making them a lucrative bet for retail investors.

What is a dividend yield? Dividend yield reflects the annual dividend income a shareholder receives as a percentage of the stock’s current market price. It’s a key metric for those investors who are focused on earning a regular income from their investment.

While a higher dividend yield may suggest greater income, it doesn’t necessarily reflect a company’s financial health or long-term stability. Typically, a dividend yield of 5% or more is considered attractive, but it should always be evaluated in the context of the company’s fundamentals.

High dividend-paying PSU stocks According to a study by Axis Securities, most of the highest dividend-paying PSU stocks belonged to the financial sector, oil and gas and metal and mining.

Coal major Coal India and NMDC have the highest dividend yields of 7% each. In terms of total dividend, Coal India paid a dividend of ₹26.9 per share, while NMDC paid a dividend of ₹4.8 per share.

Company Name Industry Dividend (Last 12 Mo, ₹ ) Dividend Yield (%) Coal India Limited Metals & Mining 26.9 7% NMDC Ltd Metals & Mining 4.8 7% Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd Oil & Gas 13.5 6% National Aluminium Co. Ltd. Metals & Mining 10 5% REC Limited Financials 19.1 5% Power Finance Corporation Ltd Financials 19.5 5% GAIL (India) Ltd. Oil & Gas 7.5 4% Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. Others 8.5 4% RITES Limited Industrials 10 4% Canara Bank Financials 4 4% Bank of India Financials 4.1 3% Union Bank of India Financials 4.8 3% Bank of Baroda Financials 8.4 3% Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd Financials 6.9 3% Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Oil & Gas 10 3%

It is followed by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), with a dividend yield of 6% and a dividend payout of ₹13.5 in the last 12 months.

NALCO, REC Limited and Power Finance Corporation are next on the list of highest dividend-paying PSU stocks, with a dividend yield of 5% each. These companies paid a dividend of ₹10, ₹19.1 and ₹19.5, respectively.

Gail (India), Balmer Lawrie & Co. and RITES offer a dividend yield of 4% each.

They are trailed by several PSU bank stocks, including Canara Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, and Bank of Baroda (BoB). These stocks offered dividends between ₹4 to ₹8.4, with a dividend yield of 4% for Canara Bank and 3% for the rest of the bank stocks.

Lastly on the list are BPCL and HUDCO. Oil PSU BPCL delivered a dividend of ₹10, with a yield of 3%. Meanwhile, HUDCO gave a dividend of ₹8.4, also a yield of 3%.