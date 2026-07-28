Coal India Q1 capex rises 16.6% YoY to ₹3,399 crore, beats quarterly target

Coal India recorded a capital expenditure (capex) of ₹3,399 crore during the June quarter, marking a 16.6% year-on-year increase from ₹2,914 crore incurred in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The company also surpassed its quarterly capex target of ₹3,349 crore, achieving 101.5% of the planned expenditure. The June quarter spending accounts for 20.6% of CIL's total capital expenditure target of ₹16,500 crore for the current financial year.

Land acquisition and rehabilitation & resettlement (R&R) activities accounted for the largest share of the company's capex during the quarter at ₹804 crore, representing nearly one-fourth of the total expenditure.

The company said timely land acquisition is critical for coal mining operations, as mining projects cannot commence or expand without the required land, irrespective of the availability of coal reserves.

Coal India also continued to strengthen its coal evacuation infrastructure, investing ₹754 crore in the development of railway sidings and rail corridors. In addition, it spent ₹195 crore on the construction of coal handling plants (CHPs), silos, weighbridges, and roads, taking the total investment in coal evacuation infrastructure to ₹949 crore during the quarter.

Capital expenditure under the Plant & Machinery (P&M) segment stood at ₹819 crore, covering the procurement of Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM), construction and expansion of washeries, and other plant- and equipment-related activities. This segment also accounted for nearly one-fourth of the company's total capex during the quarter.

“Expenditures on land acquisition, development of coal evacuation infrastructure, and plant & machinery constitute the major components of our capital expenditure. Together, these three broad heads accounted for over 75% of the total capex incurred during the first quarter. These strategic investments have laid a strong foundation for the company to achieve its production and supply targets for the ongoing fiscal,” said Shri B. Sairam, Chairman, Coal India.

As part of its diversification into clean energy, Coal India invested ₹278 crore in its solar projects during the quarter, while capital infusion into its joint ventures (JVs) stood at ₹207 crore, reflecting the company's continued focus on expanding its presence in renewable energy and allied businesses.

Notably, Coal India achieved a record capital expenditure of ₹19,607 crore in FY26, exceeding its annual target of ₹16,000 crore, underscoring its sustained focus on strengthening mining infrastructure, enhancing coal evacuation capacity, and advancing its clean energy initiatives.

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Coal India Q1 FY27 Results For the June quarter, Coal India reported a 0.6% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹8,852.11 crore, compared with ₹8,797.05 crore in the year-ago period, as higher operating expenses weighed on earnings.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 8% YoY to ₹46,254.80 crore, up from ₹42,919.20 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, total expenses jumped nearly 12% to ₹36,816.23 crore from ₹32,903.19 crore in the year-ago quarter, reflecting higher operating costs. Coal India remains the country's largest coal producer and the primary supplier of fuel to thermal power plants.