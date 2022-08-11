Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Coal India Q1 numbers: Shares gain over 3% to touch 52-week high

Coal India Q1 numbers: Shares gain over 3% to touch 52-week high

Coal India shares gain 3% to touch 52-week high on strong Q1 numbers
1 min read . 11 Aug 2022 Edited By Paurush Omar

Coal India Limited shares gained over 3% on Thursday morning trading to touch 52-week high

Public sector enterprise, Coal India reported gain over 3% to hit a 52-week high in morning trade on Thursday. The company had reported robust June quarter numbers.

The stock opened strong at 226.00 Thursday morning on BSE, then gained further to hit a 52-week high of 226.10, reflecting a rise of 2.84 per cent over its previous closing price after its June quarter profit almost tripled to 8,832.86 crore.

On the NSE, the stock climbed 3.16 per cent to a 52-week high of 226.80.

State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) on Wednesday had posted a 178.65% rise in its consolidated net profit at 8,832.86 crore for the April-June quarter (Q1FY23). 

The mining giant had posted a net profit of 3,169.86 crore in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations during the April-June period increased to 35,092.17 crore from 25,282.75 crore a year ago, registering a hike of 38.8%.

The company's net sales in the first quarter rose to 32,497.9 crore from 23,293.65 crore earlier showing a growth of 39.5%.

Its output in the April-June period rose to 159.75 million tonnes (MT) from 123.98 MT in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

