Coal India Q2 results 2026 date, dividend announcement news: Check Maharatna PSU's earnings schedule, preview, yield

Coal India Q2 results date, time: Shares of Coal India Limited will remain in focus next week as Maharatna PSU is scheduled to announce its September quarter earnings next week. The state-run coal miner will also consider and approve interim dividend for financial year 2026-27.

Coal India share price closed 1.20% lower on Thursday, after declining nearly 4% lower over the past five trading sessions. Here are all the details about Coal India Q2 results schedule and dividend announcement details.

Coal India Q2 results announcement date Coal India’s board of directors will consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for the second quarter and half year of FY27, on Thursday, October 29.

Coal India Q2 dividend The board will also consider and declare the payment of a second interim dividend for FY2026-27. Apart from dividend amount announcement, the board may also declare record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout.

Coal India dividend yield, history Coal India has announced 35 dividends since February 2011. The PSU stock has declared ₹26.50 per share over the last one year. Its dividend yield stood at 6.58%.

Coal India Q2 results preview Coal India production remained muted due to seasonal weakness during the second quarter of FY27, however, the company may witness strong "e-auction premium amid global uncertainty”, highlighted Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL) in its brokerage report.

Volume offtake post-monsoon will be key monitorable for the company. Its net sales may increase 19.2% on an annual basis. Its adjusted profit after tax (PAT) may decline 31.6% on an annual basis.