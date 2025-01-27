Coal India Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Net profit, revenue likely to fall YoY; dividend in focus; share price dips 1%

11:37 AM IST

Coal India Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Coal India is expected to report a year-on-year (YoY) drop in its net profit for the quarter ended December 2024, on the back of reduced realisations on weaker e-auction premiums.