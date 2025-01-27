Coal India Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Coal India Ltd (CIL), the state-run coal miner, is set to report its Q3 results today. The board of directors of Coal India will consider and approve the financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today, January 27. Coal India is expected to report a year-on-year (YoY) drop in its net profit for the quarter ended December 2024, on the back of reduced realisations on weaker e-auction premiums. However, on a sequential basis, Coal India Q3 net profit is estimated to record a growth. The company’s revenue in Q3FY25 is expected to fall YoY, but rise sequentially. Flat volumes, lower blended realisation and a marginal increase in cost is estimated to drag down the operating profit. CIL’s board may also consider and declare payment of the second Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25, if any. Coal India dividend record date is fixed as on 27 January 2025. Coal India share price was trading a percent lower on Monday ahead of the Q3 results announcement. Stay tuned to our Coal India Q3 Results 2025 Live Blog for the latest updates:
