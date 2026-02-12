Coal India Q3 Results: Net profit down 16% YoY to ₹7,166 crore; declares interim dividend of ₹5.5 per share

Coal India reported a consolidated net profit of 7,165 crore for the December quarter, down from 8,491 crore last year and below analyst expectations. Revenue fell 4.7% to 30,818 crore, though it improved by 68% sequentially from the previous quarter.

Published12 Feb 2026, 07:24 PM IST
Coal India, the world's largest coal miner, announced its financial performance for the December-ending quarter today, February 12, post market hours, reporting a consolidated net profit of 7,165 crore, lower than 8,491 crore reported in the same period last year.

The figure also came in lower than analysts' estimates of 7,200 crore, impacted by weaker sales and higher operating costs. Sequentially, the net profit has improved by 68%, as the state-owned company posted 4,264 crore during the September quarter.

Its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review also fell by 4.7% to 30,818 crore but improved by 14.5% on a QoQ basis. In the year-ago quarter, the revenue stood at 32,359 crore.

Coal India’s physical performance in Q3 FY2025–26 showed a marginal decline across key operational metrics compared to the same quarter last year.

Its production stood at 200.05 million tonnes (MT), down 1% from 202.02 MT in Q3 FY2024–25. Coal offtake also fell 3% year-on-year to 188.66 MT, compared with 194.53 MT in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

(more to come)

