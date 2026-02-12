Coal India Q3 Results: Net profit down 16% YoY to ₹7,166 crore; declares interim dividend of ₹5.5 per share

Coal India, the world's largest coal miner, announced its financial performance for the December-ending quarter today, February 12, post market hours, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹7,165 crore, lower than ₹8,491 crore reported in the same period last year.

The figure also came in lower than analysts' estimates of ₹7,200 crore, impacted by weaker sales and higher operating costs. Sequentially, the net profit has improved by 68%, as the state-owned company posted ₹4,264 crore during the September quarter.

Its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review also fell by 4.7% to ₹30,818 crore but improved by 14.5% on a QoQ basis. In the year-ago quarter, the revenue stood at ₹32,359 crore.

Coal India’s physical performance in Q3 FY2025–26 showed a marginal decline across key operational metrics compared to the same quarter last year.

Its production stood at 200.05 million tonnes (MT), down 1% from 202.02 MT in Q3 FY2024–25. Coal offtake also fell 3% year-on-year to 188.66 MT, compared with 194.53 MT in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.