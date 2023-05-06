What to expect from Coal India in Q4FY23?

In its preview note, ICICI Direct said, "For Q4FY23E, Coal India (CIL) reported coal offtake of 187 million tonne (MT), up 4% YoY. For the quarter, we expect CIL's consolidated topline to increase 18% YoY to ₹38,635 crore. Consolidated EBITDA margin is likely to come in at 27.5% for Q4FY23E compared to 27.8% in Q4FY22 and 29.5% in Q3FY23. For Q4FY23E, we expect Coal India to clock an EBITDA/tonne of ₹568/tonne compared to ₹504/tonne in Q4FY22 and ₹590/tonne in Q2FY23. Ensuing consolidated PAT for the quarter is likely to come at ₹8,062 crore, up 20% YoY and 4% QoQ."