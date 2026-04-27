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Coal India Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Coal India share price falls ahead of earnings today. What to expect?

Coal India Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Coal India is expected to report a fall in its net profit and revenue, driven by lower coal offtake. The company’s coal offtake in Q4FY26 is estimated to decline by 0.8% to 199 MT from 201 MT in the year-ago period. Sequentially, offtake is seen growing by 6%.

Ankit Gohel
Updated27 Apr 2026, 12:08:58 PM IST
Coal India Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Coal India’s Board of Directors will also consider and recommend Final Dividend for FY26, if any.
Coal India Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Coal India’s Board of Directors will also consider and recommend Final Dividend for FY26, if any.(Photo: Bloomberg)

Coal India Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: The Coal India is set to announce its Q4 results today. The board of directors of the state-run mining giant is scheduled to meet today, 27 April 2026, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2026.

Coal India’s Board of Directors will also consider and recommend Final Dividend for FY26, if any. The payment of Final Dividend, if any, shall be subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Coal India Q4 Results Preview

Coal India is expected to report a fall in its net profit and revenue, driven by lower coal offtake. The company’s coal offtake in Q4FY26 is estimated to decline by 0.8% to 199 MT from 201 MT in the year-ago period. Sequentially, offtake is seen growing by 6%.

The company’s net profit in the quarter ended March is expected to fall by 16% to 8,063 crore from 9,604 crore, year-on-year (YoY), according to Axis Securities. Revenue is expected to drop by 0.6% to 37,612 crore from 37,825 crore, YoY.

The brokerage firm models 54% e-auction premium and 10% e-auction volumes. It expects Adjusted EBITDA to decline YoY, led by lower coal offtake, leading to lower operating leverage.

Coal India share price traded lower ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today.

Stay tuned to this segment for the latest updates on Coal India Q4 results today.

Follow updates here:
27 Apr 2026, 12:08:58 PM IST

Coal India Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Expect 54% e-auction premium and 10% e-auction volumes

Axis Securities firm models 54% e-auction premium and 10% e-auction volumes. It expects Adjusted EBITDA to decline YoY, led by lower coal offtake, leading to lower operating leverage.

27 Apr 2026, 12:02:14 PM IST

Coal India Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Net profit may fall 16% YoY, revenue seen flat

The company’s net profit in the quarter ended March is expected to fall by 16% to 8,063 crore from 9,604 crore, year-on-year (YoY), according to Axis Securities. Revenue is expected to drop by 0.6% to 37,612 crore from 37,825 crore, YoY.

27 Apr 2026, 11:55:30 AM IST

Coal India Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Coal India share price falls ahead of Q4 results today

Coal India share price traded lower ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today. The PSU stock opened higher at 459.70 apiece on the BSE as against its previous close of 455.85 per share. The stock declined as much as 1.10% to 450.80 apiece. Coal India share price was trading 0.84% lower at 452.00 apiece on the BSE.

27 Apr 2026, 11:34:22 AM IST

Coal India Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Coal offtake estimated to decline by 0.8% to 199 MT from

Coal India is expected to report a fall in its net profit and revenue, driven by lower coal offtake. The company’s coal offtake in Q4FY26 is estimated to decline by 0.8% to 199 MT from 201 MT in the year-ago period. Sequentially, offtake is seen growing by 6%.

27 Apr 2026, 11:30:03 AM IST

Coal India Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Coal India’s board to also consider Final Dividend for FY26

Coal India’s Board of Directors will also consider and recommend Final Dividend for FY26, if any. The payment of Final Dividend, if any, shall be subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

27 Apr 2026, 11:28:52 AM IST

Coal India Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Coal India to announce its Q4 results today

The Coal India is set to announce its Q4 results today. The board of directors of the state-run mining giant is scheduled to meet today, 27 April 2026, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2026.

About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.

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